Dauphin Street Beerfest: Loda Bier Garten

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beer lovers - get ready! The Annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is back for its 25th year!

Today we were joined on Studio10 by Matt Golden, owner of Loda Bier Garten. Loda will be featuring: Destin Brewery’s Emerald Coast Lager, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Citrus Squall Paloma Golden, and Founders Brewing Co.’s Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS).

Event Details:

Saturday, August 26th

6 PM - 9 PM

Downtown Mobile

Tickets: $35

To purchase tickets you can follow this link. You will choose a venue to pick up your mug and tickets, but after that, you can freely go from bar to bar.

