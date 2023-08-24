Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dauphin Street Beerfest: Loda Bier Garten

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beer lovers - get ready! The Annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is back for its 25th year!

Today we were joined on Studio10 by Matt Golden, owner of Loda Bier Garten. Loda will be featuring: Destin Brewery’s Emerald Coast Lager, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Citrus Squall Paloma Golden, and Founders Brewing Co.’s Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS).

Event Details:

Saturday, August 26th

6 PM - 9 PM

Downtown Mobile

Tickets: $35

To purchase tickets you can follow this link. You will choose a venue to pick up your mug and tickets, but after that, you can freely go from bar to bar.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Getting Kids Money Wise
Getting Kids Money Wise
About the house: “Fix it” firsts
About the house: “Fix it” firsts
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Fight Oar Die
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Fight Oar Die
Weekend events with iHeart Media
Weekend events with iHeart Media
Tips for Championship Level Pre-Game Plan
Tips for Championship Level Pre-Game Plan