Elberta High School cuts ribbon on new $6.9 million gymnasium facility

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - It was another milestone reached for students at Elberta High School as the ribbon was cut on a brand-new gymnasium Thursday, August 24, 2023. The $6.9 million facility is a showpiece for the school and a point of pride.

Local and state legislators, School Board members along with school staff and students were all part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new gymnasium has been a long time coming after delays and judging by everyone’s reaction, it was worth the wait.

The Warriors new gymnasium facility also includes meeting and training rooms along with full football locker room (Hal Scheurich)

The entire facility is just shy of 30,000 square feet and is much more than a 900-seat capacity gym. It has athletic offices, meeting and training rooms and even a full football locker room.

“It’s all about school pride and being grateful for the things that we’re getting through this whole deal so, yeah. This has been a blessing, for sure,” said Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, Nathan McDaniel.

Outside the gym, the girls’ volleyball team took pictures to remember the occasion. They were honored, not only to be a part of the ceremony, but to have been the first to break in the new gym last week.

“It was really special. You know, they’re excited for just starting another season in general, but to be able to start a new season in a new gym that we’ve anticipating was really exciting,” said volleyball coach, Madison Wichterman. “There was definitely a lot more energy in the gym than normal, so we hope that that continues throughout the season.”

Special guests took tours of the facility, one that Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler said is the new bar for others to come.

“This is what we’re doing all over the county with our new $50-plus-million-dollar athletic enhancement. There’ll be some other gyms constructed, probably not all competition, but other gyms, indoor practice facilities, artificial turf. Things of that nature, so this is just the beginning, here,” explained Tyler.

This is just the beginning of athletic improvements for the Warriors. Still to come is a bleacher expansion at the football field along with new, artificial turf. A weight room and multi-purpose training room will also be added at a cost of a little more than $6 million-dollars.

