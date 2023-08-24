Advertise With Us
Hire One

Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36

Windham Rotunda dead ay 36
Windham Rotunda dead ay 36(WWE)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - Windham Rotunda, a former Troy Trojan football player known to many as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, has unexpectedly died.

The news of Rotunda’s passing was confirmed through a post from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who is also the son-in-law of company founder and Board Chairman Vince McMahon.

While details are limited at this time, Rotunda had been reported to be potentially returning to the ring soon after overcoming a health issue he had dealt with since his last appearance on WWE television in February.

Rotunda, who was a former player on the Troy Trojans football team during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, is the son of Mike Rotunda, also known as former WWE/F superstar Irwin. R Schyster, and is also the brother of Taylor Michael Rotunda, also known as former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

We’ll update you as we learn more information.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

First and 10: Thursday night kickoff recap
First and 10: Thursday night kickoff recap
Tight security at Ladd for high school football kickoff
Tight security at Ladd for high school football kickoff
Strict security expected at high school football games this year
Strict security expected at high school football games this year
Ladd-Peebles turf installation complete
Ladd-Peebles turf installation complete