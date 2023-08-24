Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36

(WTVY) - Windham Rotunda, a former Troy Trojan football player known to many as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, has unexpectedly died.

The news of Rotunda’s passing was confirmed through a post from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who is also the son-in-law of company founder and Board Chairman Vince McMahon.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

While details are limited at this time, Rotunda had been reported to be potentially returning to the ring soon after overcoming a health issue he had dealt with since his last appearance on WWE television in February.

Rotunda, who was a former player on the Troy Trojans football team during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, is the son of Mike Rotunda, also known as former WWE/F superstar Irwin. R Schyster, and is also the brother of Taylor Michael Rotunda, also known as former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

We’ll update you as we learn more information.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.