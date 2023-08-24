Fugitive Files: One Woman; Two Ex-Boyfriends = Formula for Trouble

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You just knew this was not going to end well: two ex-boyfriends of one woman, showing up at her place at the same time. Mobile Police say one guy triggered all the trouble.

This is 19 Kejuan Jenkins. According to investigators, Jenkins used a key he still had to the woman’s Torrey Drive house, to let himself in, earlier this month. But when he opened the door, he found another ex-boyfriend of the woman inside. He had brought her some food, according to M-P-D. Talk about wrong place; wrong time! They say Jenkins went ballistic, and not because he wasn’t offered anything to eat. He pulled a gun, according to police, demanded money from the other guy, then pistol-whipped the victim, injuring him severely. Jenkins then went through the guy’s pockets, taking his cash, before leaving.

Take a closer look at Kajuan Jenkins: He’s 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds. But he should be easy to spot. According to police, he’s still wearing the dreads you see in his mug shot, plus Jenkins has distinctive “tats” on his neck, and arms, as well as two gold front teeth. His rap sheet includes domestic strangulation, and property theft.

If you have seen Kajuan Jenkins, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to tell anyone your name.

