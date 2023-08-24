MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully we didn’t break the record for hottest temperature ever yesterday but it was very hot. We hit 103 degrees which broke the record for that date by 4 degrees.

It’s going to stay hot today and through the weekend with highs in the low 100′s and “feel like” temperatures even hotter than that. Please be careful out there and remember that hydration is EXTREMELY important in weather like this. As for rain chances, they’ll start to come back up in a much bigger way next week and the heat levels will start to ease back down.

In the Tropics, “Franklin” could become a Hurricane as he lifts north towards Bermuda. There is a new disturbance in the NW Caribbean that could enter the Gulf next week. For now, the odds of development are at 40% but that could certainly change since the water is so warm. We’ll watch that thing very closely in coming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.