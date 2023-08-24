Local student writes book on how to navigate high school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Avik Banik is a former Davidson High School student and is currently enrolled at the University of South Alabama. He wrote a book called, ‘Navigating High School: A Student’s Guide to Achieving Straight-A’s, Creating an Exciting Social Life, and Making the Varsity Team!’

He joined us on Studio10 to talk about the book and shared the following information below:

High school for me was never the best: My grades were very poor, my social life was almost nonexistent, and I would get rejected from the soccer team year-after-year. As a result, I did not live high school to its full potential. However, one thing I noticed was that there were always kids that were better. While I was passing my classes with C’s, there were students who received an A+ on every assignment and test given to them. While I did not have many friends, there were kids who were known as “popular” and had friends everywhere they would go. While I got rejected from the soccer team, some of my classmates made the VARSITY team every year. All of this got me thinking: “What were they doing that I wasn’t?” “What were the straight-A students, popular kids, and varsity athletes doing that I was not?” I pondered on these questions a lot, so I decided to set out to find those answers.

Therefore, for the past 2 years of my life, I have gathered over 100 straight-A students, popular kids, and varsity athletes and head coaches to find out what they do that makes them stand out. I have been interviewing them, researching with them, and writing down all the necessary information I needed. After the 2 years, I put all the notes, research, and examples together in a self-help book titled Navigating High School. The book is broken down into 3 sections: Academics, Social, and Athletics; and each section has chapters dedicated to helping a child with that part of their school life. The book is intended to help a student succeed in school academically, socially, and athletically. Those 3 categories make up a child’s entire high school career, so they were the focus of the book.

This was not a project worked by a single person. This book was a community project. All the people who I have interviewed are all students from various high schools across Mobile, Alabama and its surrounding suburbs (such as Saraland, Spanish Fort, Daphne etc). I have worked with people from 21 different high schools across the city.

I applied all the lessons I learned from working on the book to my college life. My academic and school life has never been better! My grades are great now (I even had a 4.0 gpa last semester) and My social life has never been better (I have made many friends in college.) I took the pain I went through in high school and did something so I don’t go through the same pain in college. In fact, my book has helped a lot of people with their school life as well.

You can learn more and purchase the book at:

Navigating High School: A Student’s Guide to Achieving Straight-A’s, Creating an Exciting Social Life, and Making the Varsity Team!: Banik, Avik: 9798376876725: Amazon.com: Books

