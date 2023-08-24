MCPSS releases security measures for 2023 football season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heightened level of security is what you can expect this year if you go to any Mobile County High School football games.

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday night.

School security leaders are making it clear several safety measures will be in place.

District 5 School Board Member Johnny Hatcher says people need to be ready to walk through a metal detector, see drug dogs, and a heavy police presence.

He says anyone coming to the games, will be safe.

“We’re going to make sure that when people come to our games they’ll be safe and they can send their children and know their children are going to be safe,” Hatcher said.

Many teams will be playing in brand new on-campus stadiums.

Several things won’t be tolerated.

That includes absolutely no weapons of any kind guns, knives, or pepper spray.

No one will be allowed to re-enter the stadium once they leave.

Hatcher says they aren’t leaving any room for slip-ups.

“You can expect a heightened sense of security. We’re going to have all of our resource officers here. We’re going to have Mobile PD here, we’re going to bring in the dogs to secure the stadium before and during,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher says you might want to pick a good seat, because you won’t be able to change sides in the stadium.

“We are not allowing that. If you come to the home side you stay on the home side,” Hatcher said.”If you come to the visitor side you stay on the visitor side there’s not going to be any back and forth.”

Two years ago gunfire broke out at Ladd-Peebles Stadium after police say someone was able to re-enter with a gun.

Hatcher says now that the school system has purchased Ladd, things will be done differently.

“We had nothing to do with the security when that happened. Ladd Stadium took care of that,” Hatcher said.”They took care of all the security, we’re taking care of the security now. And I assure you our guys do a great job.”

Here are some of the safety protocols that will be in place at all stadiums:

No person will be allowed entry into any stadium without going through metal detectors at entry gates.

No passes out. ABSOLUTELY NO RE-ENTRY FOR ANY REASON.

Clear bags only . NO backpacks of any kind allowed. Even clear bags are subject to search upon entry.

No weapons or dangerous instruments of any kind allowed (guns, knives, pepper spray, etc.).

No outside food or drink allowed.

No tobacco products, vapes, or e-cigarettes allowed.

No spectator will be allowed to change sides of the stadium for any reason, i.e., no moving from home side to visitor side or vice versa.

MCPSS reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove anyone from sporting venues.

No loitering in parking lots or areas inside the stadium will be allowed.

