Mobile Police looking for brazen sunglass thief, stole $24,000 worth of merchandise

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Surveillance video shows a brazen thief who got away with some pretty expensive items.

According to MPD, Shades Sunglasses off Dauphin Street was broken into Tuesday.night.

Store Manager Maggie Roffler says the thief managed to pry the door open with a crow bar and went on a shopping spree.

Roffler says the man got away with almost $24,000 worth of sunglasses, including $20,000 worth of damages.

She hopes someone can recognize the man in the video and turn him in.

It happened Tuesday night just before 10:00.

Once inside he goes to the high name brands and helps himself.

Roffler says a notification came through that the alarm was going off, so she rushed to the store just minutes before he left.

“Luckily I was in the area I got here pretty quick.Somehow pried our door with a crowbar busted some of our sunglass cases,” Roffler said. “He took some designer stuff, was in here and out in under six minutes.”

Roffler estimates it could be almost $20,000 to replace the cases.

She says the thief got away with almost 60 pair of sunglasses and they don’t come cheap.

“Cost would probably be about $400 a pair it was all designer brands so it was nice stuff,” Roffler said.

Now they’re left with a broken door to fix and more than $20,000 worth of sunglasses to replace.

“So we have to have a brand new front door put in and then we’re going to have to replace our Tom Fcase, our Tiffany case, our Versace case, our Gucci case. I mean those our expensive cases,” she said.

According to MPD, a detective has been assigned to the case.

If you have any information regarding this call, contact MPD.

