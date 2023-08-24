Advertise With Us
Multiple days of triple-digit heat to come

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heat wave not only continues through the end of the week and into the weekend. In fact, the forecast is for 100 degrees or hotter from today through next Monday. Breaking record highs will be possible each day the rest of the week.

If there’s any saving grace, it’s that it won’t be horribly humid, so the heat index values top out around 110 degrees instead of 115 degrees plus. Yeah, it’s not much, but it’s something.

It will likely stay dry until Sunday or early next week with rain chances only around 10%. Next week scattered storms will return.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Franklin is headed out into the Atlantic where only Bermuda will be threatened. Our focus will be on a tropical wave crossing Central America towards the Yucatan of Mexico. Next week that wave could move northeast across the Gulf and develop. For now, the models take this well east of our area, but we’ll be watching.

