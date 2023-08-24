New flavor returns to Nothing Bundt Cakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While most brands are releasing their Pumpkin Spice offerings now, Nothing Bundt Cakes is taking a hard stance and saying it’s too early for PS season. Instead, they are bringing back their fan-favorite OREO® Cookies & Cream as a pop-up flavor for two weeks only, August 28 – Sept. 10. See below for more details about the flavor and its availability:

OREO Cookies & Cream features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

Available while supplies last beginning Monday, August 28.

Available in miniature Bundtlet size only (image linked here ).

Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company with more than 515 locations nationwide.

