New flavor returns to Nothing Bundt Cakes

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While most brands are releasing their Pumpkin Spice offerings now, Nothing Bundt Cakes is taking a hard stance and saying it’s too early for PS season. Instead, they are bringing back their fan-favorite OREO® Cookies & Cream as a pop-up flavor for two weeks only, August 28 – Sept. 10. See below for more details about the flavor and its availability:

  • OREO Cookies & Cream features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.
  • Available while supplies last beginning Monday, August 28.
  • Available in miniature Bundtlet size only (image linked here).
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company with more than 515 locations nationwide.

