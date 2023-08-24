Pensacola PD investigating a shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 1200 block of N 6th Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Authorities said a man was shot in the chest and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
Police are still searching for the suspect and will provide more information as they get it, according to officials.
