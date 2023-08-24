Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pensacola PD investigating a shooting

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 1200 block of N 6th Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said a man was shot in the chest and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect and will provide more information as they get it, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

Over 700 students absent from Robertsdale High School following threat
Over 700 students absent from Robertsdale High School following threat
Strict security expected at high school football games this year
Strict security expected at high school football games this year
Fugitive Files: Kejuan Jenkins
Fugitive Files: One Woman; Two Ex-Boyfriends = Formula for Trouble
Imported foreign seafood is hurting local fishing
Bayou La Batre disaster declaration signed amid influx of imported foreign seafood