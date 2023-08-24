Pensacola PD investigating a shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 1200 block of N 6th Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said a man was shot in the chest and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect and will provide more information as they get it, according to officials.

