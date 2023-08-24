Recipe: Summertime Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR CHICKEN:
· 1lb skinless, boneless, organic chicken breasts or thighs
· 3tbsp Rouses Olive Oil
· 2 tsp of your favorite seasoning
PROCEDURES FOR CHICKEN:
1. Heat a medium-size skillet over medium heat and add olive oil.
2. Sprinkle seasoning on both sides of your chicken pieces.
3. Place seasoned chicken inteo skillet and cook on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes on each side, or until termperature reaches at least 165°F Slice cooked chicken and set aside.
SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR SALAD:
· 6 cups fresh organic baby spinach or mixed greens
· 1 pint organic strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
· ½ pint organic blueberries
· 1 large organic vine-ripened tomato
· 2 ounces shredded cheese of choice
· ½ cup toasted pecans, walnuts, or almonds
· ½ red onion, thinly sliced
· 1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced
· Poppyseed Dressing (recipe below)
PROCEDURES FOR SALAD:
1. Place all fruit and vegetables (except avocado), shredded cheese, and pecans in a medium-size bowl.
2. Top with Poppyseed Dressing and lightly toss. Place grilled chicken slices on top of salad. Slice avocados just before serving and place them on top of salad.
SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR POPPYSEED DRESSING:
· ½ cup olive oil
· 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
· 2 tbsp honey
· 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
· 2 tbsp poppy seeds
· 1 pinch dry mustard
PROCEDURES FOR POPPYSEED DRESSING:
1. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar until thickened, then whisk in honey, lemon juice, poppy seeds, and dry mustard.
2. Drizzle over salad before serving.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.