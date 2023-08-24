Advertise With Us
Recipe: Turkey Meatballs

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 20 baby carrots or 2 standard carrots
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 egg
  • 1 ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 lb. ground turkey
  • 8 oz tomato sauce
  • grated Parmesan cheese

STEPS:

Place red bell pepper, carrots, and green onions in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped.

Place ground turkey in a bowl. Add chopped vegetables, egg, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Stir until combined. Mixture will be wet.

Spray a 12 count muffin tin with non stick spray. Divide turkey mixture evenly between the cups. Spoon tomato sauce over turkey and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese.

Bake at 375 for 25 minutes or until turkey internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Serve with pasta or mashed potatoes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

