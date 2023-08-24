Advertise With Us
RIDEYELLOW charity bike ride to benefit Rapahope

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The 15th annual RIDEYELLOW charity bike ride in Bay Minette is coming up Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The event begins at Halliday Park in with a 6-mile tribute ride. People can choose to participate in only the tribute ride or continue by pedaling the 20-, 37- or 62-mile route at their leisure.

All money raised benefits Rapahope.

Devin Clarke, manager of fitness and cardiac rehabilitation at North Baldwin Infirmary Fitness Center, and Melissa McNichol, executive director of Rapahope, sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to talk more about the charity bike ride.

Click here for more information.

