South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi developer is breathing new commercial life into Henderson Point in Pass Christian.

Thomas Jenin, the owner and developer of The Blind Tiger restaurants, began construction of a new project he is calling The Blind Tiger Beach. It is touted as a one-of-a-kind beachside experience for the area.

“This does not exist on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Jenin said. “There is not a full-service restaurant and bar where I can stand right here next to the water and watch crabs and fish swim around and have a waitress or waiter bring me food and drinks.”

In an effort to bring Henderson Point back to its pre-Hurricane Katrina glory, the plans go beyond just a restaurant and bar.

Jenin said that he wants to build a fishing lodge, a mixed-use development north of the boat launch, along with charter boats and jet ski rentals that will occupy the newly built docks.

“I’ve been trying to make this happen since 2009,” Jenin said. “I finally got lucky.”

Across Saint Louis Bay is Jenin’s other restaurant, The Blind Tiger.

It is just under two miles away, and he said he plans to give people another way to travel between Pass Christian and Bay St. Louis.

“The water taxi will operate off the end of the pier. Which will run one point eight miles to Bay Saint Louis Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” he said.

The restaurant, bar, piers, and docks will be completed in April 2024.

Then, Jenin will begin work on phase two.

