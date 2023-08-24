Advertise With Us
Tips for Championship Level Pre-Game Plan

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether you’ve got tickets to the game or you’ve reserved the living room TV for the weekend, there’s one all-important decision that remains to be made regardless of who’s on the field: What’s on the menu?

Essentially its own sport, some tailgating pros haul industrial-sized smokers to parking lots, fire up slow cookers and set up wedding-sized celebrations in team colors to feed their fellow fans before or after the game, while the rookies grab a bag of chips to contribute. But it’s the MVPs – the ones who know what the fans really want, who walk away with the win.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Laura Rutledge knows big-game tailgating as well as she knows football – and she has some coaching tips for anyone looking to level up their tailgating game.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

