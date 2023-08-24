Advertise With Us
Tropics and heat

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WALA) - We are currently monitoring an area of disturbed weather over Central America. This feature should gradually develop in the northwest Caribbean Sea over the weekend.

The models indicate that a tropical system could form and track across the Gulf mid-week next week. Current forecasts bring a system into Florida’s Big Bend Region. If this scenario plays out, our impacts would be minimal. We will keep you updated on any changes to this forecast.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is getting better organized in the Atlantic. We expect it to become a Hurricane and pass west of Bermuda over open waters. The remnants of Emily have a medium chance of developing as it heads towards the northern Atlantic. Another tropical low in the mid-Atlantic is expected to remain over open waters and not affect the U.S.

The miserable heat is showing no signs of going away. Friday will start very humid and sultry with lows around 80. The day will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the mid 90s. Temperatures will max out in the afternoon near 100 degrees.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temperatures will climb 105-110. Rain chances will be isolated, around 20%, through Saturday.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through the weekend with hotter temperatures possible. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures. We are hopeful that the temperatures improve beginning Tuesday next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

