Weekend events with iHeart Media

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary Booth with Mix 99 point 9 joined Joe and Chelsey in the studio to check out upcoming weekend events.

JASON ALDEAN with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent + Dee Jay Silver - Sat 7:30pm, Wharf Amphitheatre, Orange Beach, CLICK HERE

KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND- Sun 7pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre, CLICK HERE

25th Annual DAUPHIN STREET BEER FESTIVAL- Sat 6pm-9pm, Downtown Mobile

42 beers. 14 venues. One epic evening! Discover the wide array of unique beers you can sample at this year’s festival. Fourteen venues within the LoDa entertainment district are participating this year. Put on your walking shoes and visit all your favorites. CLICK HERE

COUSINNNN, A LITTY COOKOUT EXPERIENCE- Sat 1pm-8pm, Arlington Park, Mobile

This is the littiest cookout you’ve ever attended! It celebrates culture, tradition, and just an all around family affair. You can expect somebody’s son to have the grill blazing, the spades table to be in full effect, and a multitude of lawn games waiting on you to loosen up + have some fun! CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA TOUCH-A-TRUCK - Sat 11am-4pm, Community Maritime Park, Pensacola

Pensacola Touch-a-Truck & Career Expo is the LARGEST gathering of trucks, tractors, heavy machinery, military, police, fire and EMS apparatuses Pensacola has EVER seen! Touch-a-Truck exists to allow kids, teens and adults an opportunity to become familiar with service industry careers by offering an educational opportunity to explore and to interact with the people who build, protect, and serve the Gulf Coast. CLICK HERE

BLUES ON THE BAY: BAY BRIDGE BAND- Sun 6pm-8pm, Community Maritime Park, Pensacola

Enjoy a cool breeze off the bay while dancing and listening to some of the region’s best musical talent. Concerts are free and open to the public. Pack your coolers, bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Hunter Amphitheater. CLICK HERE

JURASSIC QUEST- Fri 12n-8pm; Sat 9am-8pm; Sun 9am-7pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular Dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe the herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and an INCREDIBLE T-Rex! CLICK HERE

