Advertise With Us
Hire One

2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
Wells Fargo customers have reported issues with ATM cards being declined and being unable to...
Wells Fargo confirms technical issues, ATM cards being declined amid customer complaints
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed