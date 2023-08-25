Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kristi Hunter, the Administrator for the Academy of Real Estate at Roberts Brothers, joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the Academy and how you can join.

The following information was provided by Roberts Brothers:

Three locations (Mobile, Baldwin County and Orange Beach) offer day and evening classes with live instruction of the 60 Hour Salespersons Pre-license; 6 Hour Reciprocal Salesperson and 6 Hour Reciprocal Broker classes; the 30 Hour Post License course and the 60 Hour Broker course.

Their real estate licensing school also offers online courses for you to complete the Alabama real estate license courses. Taking your courses online offers you the convenience of setting your own schedule.

