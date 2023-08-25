Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Supreme Court lifts Gulf Shores bridge injunction

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has rejected a challenge brought against state transportation director John Cooper over a bridge the state wants to build in Gulf Shores.

The Baldwin County Bridge Company, which operates the toll bridge connecting the Foley Beach Express to Pleasure Island, argues Cooper pushed the new bridge to bankrupt the private business.

The high court ruled today that Cooper is immune from lawsuits when acting in his official capacity. The court lifted a preliminary injunction issued by a judge in Montgomery that had blocked construction.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Mobile PD, US Marshals collaborate to apprehend murder suspects in 2 separate cases
Artistic rendition shows how the Waterways Bridge will span the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW)...
Alabama Supreme Court lifts injunction blocking construction of Gulf Shores bridge
Mobile County to launch Veterans treatment court
Mobile County to launch Veterans treatment court
Supreme Court lifts Gulf Shores bridge injunction
Supreme Court lifts Gulf Shores bridge injunction