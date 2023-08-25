Alabama Supreme Court lifts Gulf Shores bridge injunction

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has rejected a challenge brought against state transportation director John Cooper over a bridge the state wants to build in Gulf Shores.

The Baldwin County Bridge Company, which operates the toll bridge connecting the Foley Beach Express to Pleasure Island, argues Cooper pushed the new bridge to bankrupt the private business.

The high court ruled today that Cooper is immune from lawsuits when acting in his official capacity. The court lifted a preliminary injunction issued by a judge in Montgomery that had blocked construction.

