Another daring burglary caught on camera at Mobile business, both 48 hours apart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two daring burglaries caught on camera, 48 hours apart, might be connected.

FOX10 News first broke the story Wednesday night, about the Shades Sunglasses Store that was broken into this week.

Now, there’s new surveillance video of a similar crime at Calagaz Photo.

Both businesses are just minutes apart from each other near Dauphin Street.

President Leo Calagaz says his store alarm went off Sunday night, but by the time he got there the burglar was long gone with almost $20,000 worth of camera equipment.

In the surveillance video, you see the similarities between the crime at Calagaz Photo and the sunglasses store.

But Mobile Police have not confirmed if it’s the same guy.

Calagaz says crimes like this hurt small businesses, and the suspect should face the consequences.

“I’m not a mean-spirited person but the fact is when somebody breaks the law they need to be held accountable,” Calagaz said.

Calagaz says the burglary happened around 8:30 Sunday night.

In the surveillance video, you see the thief fails to get through the front door so he looks for another way in.

“It was very obvious that he came through the, the drive-up window and had two pillowcases,” Calagaz said. “And he filled up two pillowcases all within about four minutes.”

The burglar shoved several pieces of expensive, and fragile camera equipment into his pillowcase.

Calagaz says it appears the man didn’t know what he was grabbing because most of the equipment was used.

But it still had a hefty price tag of almost $20,000.

...what Calagaz didn’t expect was one of the stolen cameras showing up two days later.

“We had somebody that actually came in on Tuesday, not the gentleman that broke in, but another party a male and a female and they were actually trying to sell us back one of the cameras that were stolen from us,” Calagaz explained.

The pair was identified as Rachel McClain and Dewayne Melton.

The two walk in with the alleged stolen camera Tuesday afternoon and try to return it.

Calagaz says they stalled the two until Mobile Police showed up.

They were both escorted out in handcuffs.

As for the burglary, Calagaz says there wasn’t too much damage to the inside of the store...but that wasn’t the case for Shades Sunglasses Store.

“We have to have a brand new front door put in. Those are expensive cases so around twenty grand of damages I would say,” Store Manager Maggie Roffler said.

That crime happened Tuesday night before 11:00.

Roffler says the thief used a crowbar to break in and go on his own personal shopping spree.

You can see several similarities between the two thieves including the black beard, a head covering, and both times in and out within minutes.

If you recognize the man in the video he has several tattoos, a black beard, and a light brown complexion.

If you know who he is call MPD.

