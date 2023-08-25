Advertise With Us
Another extremely hot day ahead

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another extremely hot day ahead on the Gulf Coast with highs in the low 100s and “feel like” temps close 110 degrees. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and plan ahead if you’re going to any high school football games tonight. Even though the sun will be set, it’ll still be very muggy out there.

We are going to get a few pop up showers again just like we saw on Thursday but the rain won’t be very widespread. Thankfully we’ll see the coverage of rain/storms increase next week as the heat dome moves out and our highs will finally begin to drop. In the short term, highs will be in the low 100′s but we’ll see that drop to the mid 90s by Tuesday.

In the Tropics, a wave is headed into the Gulf next week and this will need to be watched closely. For now the odds of development are at 70% and the FL peninsula looks to see the biggest impact but that’s not set in stone and we’ll have to watch things closely.

