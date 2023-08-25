Advertise With Us
Enchiladas, Fajitas & Special Plate with Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico to highlight more of their authentic Mexican cuisine.

This time, we’re featuring enchiladas, fajitas, and the Taqueria special plate.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their tasty Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

