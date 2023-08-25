Fans applaud security measures at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for high school football

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of fans excited for the return of high school football. One of the games played Thursday night -- Murphy hosting Daphne at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

It’s the first game since the Mobile County Public School System acquired the stadium from the City of Mobile. Fans met with metal detectors as the entered the stadium.

James Strickland likes the measures. He’s was there to not only watch the game -- but support his daughter, who is a freshman in Murphy’s marching band.

“You’ve got to take everything out of your pockets -- no vapes -- no cigarettes, no lighters, keys have got to come out - phone has to come out. You have a bag -- they want clear bags -- you can’t bring anything closed in,” said James Strickland. “I like it -- you can’t have a gun knife or anything in it.”

The metal detectors are nothing new and the beefed up security is there for a reason. Who could forget when shots were fired nearly three years ago injuring four people. Three people were arrested in the case.

“We hope that we got the word out and we want to thank y’all for helping us get the word out but the main thing to know is you are going to go through the metal detectors -- so you can take your keys and your phone out and get them through -- but don’t take any pocket knives -- sometimes people forget they have one of those in their pockets,” said Rena Phillips, with Mobile County Public School System.

Most fans were spoke to applauded the safety measures.

“Just check everything and make sure everything is okay -- so everybody can be safe,” said Violyn Lewis.

John Hannah certainly didn’t mind the extra time to get in. All the way from Birmingham -- he was here to see his son Justin Hannah -- lead the Murphy Panthers as their new head coach.

“It’s his first game -- he’s come a long way. I’ve seen his first little league game -- first high school game, first college game -- first pro game. Now it’s his first time getting his shot at running an organization -- and I just want to be a part of it,” said John Hannah.

And if you don’t own a clear bag -- we found out -- you improvise.

“So I wear all of these belt chains so I had a spare one - so I cut holes in this plastic bag and just put them through -- and it holds all of my stuff -- like my phone, gum, phone, lip gloss, and ear buds,” said Quinn, Murphy High School student. “Lee: All you need? - Quinn: Yeah, really all you need. Lee: a Ziploc bag and a chain. -- Quinn: It’s quite easy.”

With a brand new turf installed -- Mobile County Schools Athletic Director Brad Lowell is ready for a new era at Ladd.

“We’re here to create the safest possible environment we can create... So everyone can come and enjoy the games and we want to continue the history of Ladd. We’re just excited football is here. We live in the South -- so this is what we live for -- right,” said Lowell.

Mobile Police also had K-9 units out there. Another measure put in place -- fans must stay on one side once inside the stadium -- so no going back and forth.

