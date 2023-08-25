Football Friday: 08/25/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football Friday’s are back on Studio10! In the 2023 season segment kickoff, we’re talking all things High School Football. FOX10 Sports Anchor Emily Cochran joins Joe to preview a big night of football and a big season ahead on First and Ten. They also share highlights from some of the Thursday night games.

Next week Football Friday adds College Football into the mix. The week after that NFL games kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.