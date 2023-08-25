Girls flag football becomes sanctioned AHSAA sport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Girls flag football is entering its third season, but come next year the sport will look a bit different.

The AHSAA voted to sanction girls flag football as a championship sport starting in 2024. In years past, the sport has received financial support from the likes of Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank, and even Nike. But now, the sport will operate on its own, where schools will compete for state titles like any other sport - a “blue map” trophy as some may call it, featuring a blue outline of the state of Alabama.

“Before, we’ve either played with the boys, or played for fun, so it’s great to have our own league and another opportunity,” Spain Park senior Olivia Williams said.

Not being a sanctioned sport yet, schools will continue to partake in a state-wide postseason tournament where the winner will be awarded a plaque with a different design. Hewitt-Trussville won the first-ever postseason tournament, whereas Auburn High defeated Oxford last fall.

Schools feature teams consisting of multi-sport athletes where some might play soccer, softball and volleyball. With the continued growth of the sport, maybe some can make girls flag football a bigger focal point.

“I think it’s going to grow even bigger for girls, like the younger girls who look up to girls who play flag football,” Hewitt-Trussville junior Zaylen Tucker said. “They might think it’s really cool and want to take it serious and make it their own sport.”

The expectation is that the sport will continue to grow with support and increase the level of competition with others wanting to join teams. NAIA currently fields women’s flag football teams at the collegiate level, but the hope also remains that Division I and II schools will eventually recognize flag football as an official sport.

“In years to come, more people will want to join as the level gets higher and as it gets more competitive because it’s worth something in the end,” Spain Park senior Evyn Williams said.

