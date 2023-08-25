Advertise With Us
Hire One

High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase has just crashed out on Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road.

Authorities said the chase started near University Boulevard and Grelot Road after attempting to make a stop on a suspect for drug charges.

Officials said that the vehicle being chased hit multiple cars and a light pole before crashing.

Tymetrick James, the suspect driving the vehicle, suffered some facial wounds and will be booked into Metro after he is treated, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Bryan Tettleton
High-speed chase ends with suspect getting run over by own vehicle

Latest News

High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
Tight security at Ladd for high school football kickoff
Tight security at Ladd for high school football kickoff
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy