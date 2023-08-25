High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase has just crashed out on Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road.

Authorities said the chase started near University Boulevard and Grelot Road after attempting to make a stop on a suspect for drug charges.

Officials said that the vehicle being chased hit multiple cars and a light pole before crashing.

Tymetrick James, the suspect driving the vehicle, suffered some facial wounds and will be booked into Metro after he is treated, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.