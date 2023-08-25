Judge indicates she is likely to approve Mobile County jail lawsuit resolution as is

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some current and former corrections officers at Mobile County Metro Jail complained Friday about a settlement resolving a sexual harassment lawsuit, but a judge suggested she is likely to approve it as is.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose in May gave provisional approval to the $2.02 million settlement but scheduled a “fairness hearing” Friday to give people affected by the settlement a chance to voice opposition.

In addition to the money, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office agreed to take steps to prevent prisoners from sexually harassing the female corrections offices.

None of the dozen women whose Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint precipitated the class-action lawsuit spoke against the settlement. Nor did any of the “similarly situated” women who are eligible for claims – those who were corrections officers or corporals at the jail between January 2011 and earlier this year.

But several current and former employees who fall outside of those parameters have objected.

“I was subjected to all of the disrespect that some of the inmates did,” said Lawarner Bernard, who retired in 2010 and just missed the time window in the settlement.

DuBose did not issue a formal ruling but indicated that she is likely to approve the settlement. She said the hearing was for people impacted by the settlement to raise objections about the terms because it will bar future lawsuits related to the issue by members of the class.

“You are not a person who was included in the settlement,” she told Bernard.

DuBose said the settlement excludes supervisors above the rank of corporal and employees who left before 2011 because those were the limitations in the civil complaint. The pre-trial information-gathering phase that establishes evidence also was subject to those limitations.

“They can’t just come in there and make those allegations,” the judge said. “They have to find proof.”

Lawyers for the Justice Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the named plaintiffs all back the agreement.

“My clients are satisfied with what happened,” plaintiffs’ attorney John Davis told FOX10 News.

Bridgette Goode, a former corrections officer who attended Friday’s hearing, told FOX10 News that she believes the limitations are unfair. She said she worked at the jail until 2014 but had been promoted to sergeant prior to 2011.

“All the female staff, whether they was the nurses or the corrections officers, were entitled to compensation because the inmate actions were unlawful to all of us. … Any female, whether they had worked there 30 minutes, or if they had worked 30 days or 30 years, they were entitled to compensation,” she said.

Sharron Prowell, who left the jail in 2014, was a corporal for part of the time and, therefore, eligible for some compensation. But she said she believes it should cover those who are not.

Prowell said the harassment by male inmates was unrelenting.

“It was real bad,” she said. “My experience was so bad that I was attacked by an inmate. … He came out the door and got out from the wedge and he came up to my partner and attacked me.”

DuBose said she will hold a second fairness hearing to give people who are eligible for claim to challenge the amount if they wish to do so.

