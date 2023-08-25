Light of the Village founder speaks out on the Prichard water crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Legal battles with the Prichard Water and Sewer Board have many residents on edge and uncertain.

Light of the Village, a nonprofit ministry in the heart of Prichard, is preparing for the worst.

FOX10 News spoke with one of LOV’s founders, John Eads. He says they are more worried about the residents than the impact it’ll have on their organization.

Just over a week ago, the Prichard Water Board supervisor told residents their rates will go up. That’s tough for a community that already pays more for water than people in other areas.

Eads and his wife, Delores, have spent the past 21 years serving kids and adults in the Prichard community.

“Everything we do here is free,” said Eads. “Just having a ministry of presence here is so special.”

It’s no secret that poor infrastructure in Prichard has created major water problems across the city.

“It’d be nice to see a solid infrastructure,” said Eads. “One that people have paid to have confidence in.”

The Prichard Water Board is battling legal issues. In June, Synovus Bank filed a lawsuit against the board claiming it the water board is in default of a 55 million dollar loan it took out in 2019.

Synovus asked a judge to appoint a receiver who’d ensure lenders get their money.

But the water board has a different plan. It wants a private investment group to lease and operate the system for 30 to 40 years, investing millions to pay off debt and make repairs while investors would be guaranteed an annual return.

Either way, rates will go up.

Eads has close relationships with folks across Prichard. Those residents have come to him with concerns. Eads believes his role is to help them decipher and handle what’s next.

“Hearing that the rates are gonna go up even higher- once again, is one of those things we have to listen to, be alert to, and help each individual group navigate through that,” said Eads.

Eads is also navigating the future of his own ministry. He credits generous donors for helping LOV stay afloat even in the wake of spiking rates.

Meanwhile, LOV continues it’s age-old mission...providing a sense of normalcy to a changing community.

“For a lot of these kids-consistency is so important. We look forward to our programs kicking off after Labor Day. Again- a lot of our programs are free so we open it up. They call it like a home to them,” said Eads.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.