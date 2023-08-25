Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested in Oklahoma for connection in hit-and-run

Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.
Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.(FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was found and arrested in Oklahoma after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Okaloosa County on August 12th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened on General Robert M. Bond Blvd, southwest of State Road 85.

According to officials, a silver Toyota RAV 4 was driving southwest on General Robert M. Bond when it hit a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of the road. After the crash, the vehicle left the scene.

Troopers report the pedestrian was pronounced dead at Fort Walton/ Destin Hospital on August 16th, as a result of the crash.

Authorities said the vehicle was located and they got a warrant for the driver, Alexander Cole Edwards, 28. Edwards was found in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was arrested Thursday.

Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Charles McNichol
Charlie McNichol, Mobile County 911 director, arrested for DUI in Baldwin County
Wendell Farrell White
65-year-old man accused in fatal shooting in Atmore
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days
A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend ends Sunday at midnight