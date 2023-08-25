Mobile County launches program to help veterans with legal issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a year of planning, Mobile County is launching a new program to help veterans. The goal is to help veterans dealing with mental health problems or other issues.

Friday afternoon, Mobile County launched an initiative to help veterans with criminal histories get back on track.

”Every year at least 50 to 100 veterans go through the criminal justice system. And so this is a program that could help,” said Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom.

He will serve as the lead judge over the newly revamped Veterans Treatment Court.

“One of the problems in the past with Veterans Court is it’s been expensive for veterans to attend, to go — it cost a lost of money. So what my goal is to make it cost free,” said Judge Windom.

Participants will partake in a 14-month program with the help of a mentor who will track each person’s progress and provide treatment based on their needs.

“This is sort of a treatment court that’s for veterans, run by veterans — we have a veteran prosecutor. We have a veteran public defender and we even have a veteran judge so it’s rewarding,” said Judge Windom.

Those with class A felonies will not be allowed to participate. Anyone interested will have to apply and go through a verification process to determine whether their current charges are tied to their military service.

“Veterans will go to war, they come home, they have mental issues, they have substance abuse issues and they find their self in the legal system,“ said Judge Windom.

Participants will meet with Judge Windom every other Friday. There are certain requirements — participants must remain sober during the course of the program and submit drug tests twice a week. They are also required to plead guilty to their current charges and sentencing will be withheld until the program is over.

If they complete the program and pass, they’ll be recognized at a graduation ceremony and their charges will be dropped. Judge Windom says if they fail, they will then be sentenced.

“We’ve been working on this for about a year. We have an awesome team of veterans, mentors and they’re all going to work together because they’re passionate about helping veterans succeed,“ said Judge Windom.

He believes 40 to 50 veterans will sign up for this program.

