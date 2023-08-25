Mobile PD, US Marshals collaborate to apprehend murder suspects in 2 separate cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department, in partnership with the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, today announced that through collaborative endeavors, two murder suspects linked to separate crimes have been apprehended.

Devanta Hall, 22, was wanted for murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred on June 18 at the Pride gas station at 1910 St. Stephens Road. His arrest took place today in Moss Point, Miss., with the U.S. Marshals playing a crucial role in the operation, the MPD said.

Furthermore, a 17-year-old male juvenile was apprehended in the 3400 block of Dubose Avenue due to his connection with a homicide that occurred on June 20 at the Spanish Oaks Inn, at 6232 Spanish Trail Drive. This second suspect was also arrested today in Moss Point, Mississippi. T

The MPD stated: “The Mobile Police Department extends its gratitude for the unwavering support and invaluable assistance provided by the U.S. Marshals. Their partnership proved pivotal in bringing this dangerous individual to justice and reinforcing the safety of our community.”

