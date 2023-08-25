Pensacola man pleads guilty to $2.8 million scheme to defraud asylum seekers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man on Thursday pleaded guilty to defrauding illegal immigrants out of more than $2.8 million with false promises of gaining them legal residency in the United States.

Franklin Javier Perez-Rios, 29, pleaded guilty to nine counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court. He admitted that he targeted Spanish-speaking people living unlawfully in southwest Alabama and other parts of the country from 2017 until this past April.

Federal prosecutors indicated that week seek a prison term at the upper end of advisory sentencing guidelines.

Federal agents interviewed dozens of people who said they hired Perez-Rios for immigration assistance, according to court records. The defendant’s written plea agreement highlights a 29-year-old Mexican man who was living in Mobile County and came to the United States when he was 8. He told investigators that a friend referred him to Perez-Rios and that the defendant promised to help him get a green card within two years.

The man paid Perez-Rios $5,000 to $6,000 but never got the green card, according to the plea document.

A 29-year-old Honduran man living in Baldwin County told investigators a similar story. He paid the defendant $3,000 to $4,000 for help getting asylum, but Perez-Rios never even filed the application.

Questioned by Homeland Security Investigations agents last year, Perez-Rios said he had been helping non-citizens in Pensacola for the past three years and claimed to earn about $14,000 a year helping people with immigration claims. But a financial analysis by federal investigators determined that the defendant actually received more than $2.8 million from the scheme, the plea agreement states.

“PEREZ-RIOS did not have any other legitimate source of employment income that would account for this amount of income during this same time frame,” the plea agreement states.

Perez-Rios admitted that at various times, he represented himself as a government official, a former government official, an attorney, a paralegal, a legal assistant, an attorney-in-training and an immigration consultant

His “clients” paid various “fees” – and also provided him with their personal information – in order to obtain legal status. Perez-Rios filed asylum claims with the U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services their behalf – including some of whom did not even want to file such claims. He never told any of them about the consequences of filing asylum claims.

Some of the claims contained false statements and forged signatures, according to the defendant’s agreement.

The plea document indicates that on the applications, Perez-Rios listed a mailing address associated with one of his properties. That ensured correspondence would be directed to him, not the applicants.

Perez-Rios obtained a Form I-797C for some of the applicants. That is a document that acknowledges an asylum application. It does not confer any immigration benefit, but people generally use them to get Florida driver’s licenses. The defendant admitted obtaining driver’s licenses for the customers and tricking them into thinking he was successfully handling their claims.

The scheme also involved a number of different “fees” that do not exist in the immigration system, including a “forgiveness fee” and a “pardon fee.” Perez-Rios admitted to collecting fictitious fees for obtaining driver’s licenses, medical examinations and vaccination requirements.

To obtain fees, Perez-Rios sometimes would threaten them with deportation, according to the plea agreement.

The document states that at other times, Perez-Rios falsely told clients they needed to travel to California near the Mexican-American border as part of the asylum process. They paid for their travel and lodging and then waited outside the USCIS building at the San Ysidro, California, port of entry while Perez-Rios went inside.

Perez-Rios admitted that he would return with false updates about their statues and give them forged paperwork that he claimed showed they had been granted asylum or some other legal status.

