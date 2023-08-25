Pensacola PD makes arrest in 2022 homicide
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police said they have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Aug 30, 2022.
The incident occurred at the Budget Inn on 1700 W. Cervantes Street and the suspect has been identified as Mandie Lee Banales-Walsh, 43.
Police said Walsh was arrested in Riverside, CA and they have a plan to extradite her to Pensacola on a murder charge.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.