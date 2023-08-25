Possible development in the Gulf

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Nicholas Herboso with the latest look at your forecast.

It was another hot day across the Gulf Coast. A Heat Advisory is still in effect, meaning feels-like temperatures could get as high as 111 degrees. Actual daytime highs maxed out in the mid-to-upper 90s and the lower-100s. An isolated thunderstorm is still possible later this afternoon/evening. If heading to any high school football - find some creative ways to cool down! Fans with misters, wash clothes in ice water, and plenty of water are all great ideas!

Overnight, we will stay mild in the mid-70s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for our far inland counties.

Heading into tomorrow, we will once again be in the 90s and the 100s, with more heat and humidity. Continue to take it easy into tomorrow. Another Heat Advisory has already been issued for tomorrow from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat indices will once again soar into the triple-digits.

Rip current risks are low and are expected to stay that way into the weekend. Be cautious of jellyfish.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring five areas. The first is a wave coming off the Yucatan. Chances are high for development over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated. It’s still too early to focus on a track and intensity until it develops a closed-center low. The next name is Idalia (ee-DAL-yah). Models are bringing this system into the southern Gulf by midweek. Some models are leaning towards a tropical system to develop and to track somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Most are currently leaning toward the Florida Peninsula, but it is still very early. We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Franklin, and three waves in the Atlantic. Regardless of development, all of these are expected to stay in the central Atlantic.

We will continue to keep you updated right here on FOX10.

Have a great weekend!

