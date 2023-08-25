Rapidly Rebound from Setbacks: Speaking with Author Christina Curtis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You didn’t get the job. Your boss gave you tough feedback, or you were passed up for promotion. Or perhaps you’ve failed yet another diet or to land a date on a dating website. The list of possible setbacks is long, and we’ve all known many of them. Whether we overcome those setbacks or succumb to them, however, depends on our reaction.

We spoke with Christina Curtis, a Fortune 500 Master Coach in motivation & goal attainment and author of Choosing Greatness: An Evidence-Based Approach to Achieving Exceptional Outcome. She shared with us her three techniques to rapidly rebound from a setback.

Rewire your defense mechanisms . When things go wrong, we quickly make it mean that something’s wrong with us. Our defense mechanism goes into action, and we suddenly feel like we aren’t good enough or smart enough, that we’re not worthy. Our stomach churns, our throat swells, our heart races. We struggle to stay afloat in the wash of intense emotion, and we lose sight of the horizon. It’s essential to recognize and interrupt this pattern before the negative emotions take hold.

There is no ‘t’ in error (error ≠ terror). Reframe your understanding of mistakes. Hardwired as a survival mechanism, setbacks activate the same region of the brain that responds to physical pain. To your brain, screwing up an interview isn’t all that different from stubbing your toe or breaking a bone, depending on the magnitude of the error. Positive error framing. Framing an error as something we can learn from actually makes us smarter, stronger, and better equipped to improve performance on our next swing. This technique is known as “positive error framing.” Studies have linked it to increased levels of performance and quality of output. Strip failures of their emotional power. Actions at work aren’t good or bad; they’re effective or ineffective. When an error is made, quickly perform a mini autopsy: analyze what didn’t work, isolate what you have control over, adjust your approach, and take another swing.

Establish a positive talk track. Scientific evidence reveals that what we say to ourselves internally is a significant predictor of performance and debunks the widely-held idea that being ultra-critical of ourselves drives our best performance. Self-criticism can elicit highly debilitating emotions like guilt and shame that are well-documented as having the power to decrease self-confidence, hinder subsequent performance, and prevent goal attainment. Self-talk is a proven practice to keep yourself focused on your next action. Build awareness of the soundtrack in your head and continually write more positive lyrics.

About Christina Curtis:

Christina is a highly sought-after thought leader on motivation and goal attainment and the founder of Curtis Leadership Consulting, whose high-achieving clients range from world-class entrepreneurs to executives from Fortune 500 companies and Olympic athletes.

She earned her master’s degree in organizational psychology, is certified in NeuroLeadership, and is an accredited Master Coach, a designation held by less than 2 percent of coaches globally.

Curtis has written many articles and has been featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Psychology Today, Entrepreneur, and Fortune magazines and is the author of Choosing Greatness: An Evidence-Based Approach to Achieving Exceptional Outcomes. Choosing Greatness is an insightful exploration of the space where choice lies- the space between instinct and outcome, reflex and reflection, ordinary and extraordinary- and how to live more consciously in the space so we can push our brain to operate with peak efficiency and precision.

Website: https://curtisleadership.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinacurtisofficial/

