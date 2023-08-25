MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another hot day is expected across the Gulf Coast. A Heat Advisory has been issued, meaning feels-like temperatures could get as high as 111 degrees. Actual daytime highs will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s and the lower 100s. An isolated thunderstorm this afternoon/evening. If heading to any high school football - find some creative ways to cool down! Fans with misters, wash clothes in ice water, and plenty of water are all great ideas!

Overnight, we will stay mild in the mid-70s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will once again be in the 90s and the 100s, with more heat and humidity. Continue to take it easy into tomorrow.

Rip current risks are low and are expected to stay that way into the weekend. Be cautious of jellyfish.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring four areas. The first is a wave coming off the Yucatan. Chances are high for development over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated. It’s still too early to focus on a track and intensity until it develops a closed-center low. The next name is Idalia. We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Franklin, and two waves in the Atlantic. Regardless of development, all of these are expected to stay in the central Atlantic.

We will continue to keep you updated right here on FOX10.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.