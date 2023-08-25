VIVA Health: National Eye Exam Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following was provided by VIVA Health:

Q: August is National Eye Exam month and Dr. Tara Bryant with Viva Health is here to explain the importance of getting your annual eye exams.

A: Some people may assume their vision is just fine if they aren’t experiencing any problems, but getting your eyes checked each year is really important to make sure you aren’t putting any unnecessary stress on your eyes. Your eyesight can strengthen or weaken and you want to make sure you have the most accurate prescription. A yearly exam can also prevent disease or catch it early when it’s more treatable.

Q: What are some possible causes to weakening eye sight?

A: For starters, wearing the wrong prescription glasses or contacts can damage your vision. Your eyes start to strain involuntarily to see more clearly. This causes stress on your eyes, leading to worsened vision. Diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, and glaucoma can also cause vision problems.

Q: Can you explain the difference between far-sighted and near-sighted?

A: Certainly! Being far-sighted means that seeing things farther away is easier than seeing things up close to your face. For example, if you are driving and can see street signs clearly but have trouble reading your book, you are most likely far-sighted. As you can probably assume then, near-sighted is being able to see things up close easier than things that are farther away. Your optometrist will be able to tell you if you are far-sighted or near-sighted. They will adjust your prescription accordingly so you can see more clearly.

Q: What are some tips to maintaining eye health?

A: If you wear contacts, make sure you are washing your hands before putting them in or removing them. Take your contacts out at night and listen to your body. If you wake up in the morning and your eyes feel tired or dry, try wearing glasses for the day to give your eyes some rest. Invest in some blue light glasses; not only do they help your eyes, but also can help with better sleep at night after a full day of looking at digital screens.

And believe it or not, maintaining a healthy diet also preserves healthy eyes. Getting your daily dose of fruits and vegetables are very important to maintain a healthy eye routine.

Set timers throughout the day to make it a point to rest your eyes and follow the 20/20/20 rule.

Q: Can you tell us more about that rule?

A: Absolutely! If your job or personal life requires you to look at a digital screen for long periods of time, practice the 20/20/20 rule. For every 20 minutes you look at a digital screen, this could be your phone, computer, TV, or tablet, take a break for 20 seconds to look at an object that is 20 feet away.

Another great exercise for your eyes is challenging your focus. You simply hold your pointer finger a few inches away from your eyes and while focusing on your finger, slowly move your finger farther away, then look away in the distance for a few seconds. Then, slowly bring your finger back towards your face and then look away in the distances for a few more seconds. You can repeat this exercise throughout the day as well as the 20/20/20 rule.

