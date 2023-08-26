Advertise With Us
Alabama Department of Public Health approves new regulations for birthing centers, sparking legal action

Doula speaks on controversial new birthing center rules
Doula speaks on controversial new birthing center rules
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has approved new regulations for birthing centers in the state, sparking a debate about the safety and accessibility of childbirth options for women.

The regulations require birthing centers to be located within 30 minutes of a hospital with OB-GYN care, and to have oversight by a physician or medical director. They also require birthing centers to apply for licenses, a process that opponents say is impossible to complete.

“Mainly the distance from a hospital that’s the main thing for me because it impacts people in rural areas with a third of them contributing to healthcare deserts and a lot of people not having access to obstetric care and that just made it even harder,” said Makia Newsome, a full-spectrum doula at The Nest by Kia.

Newsome is one of many doulas, midwives, birthing center advocates, and medical professionals who have criticized the new regulations. They argue that the regulations are unnecessary and burdensome and that they will make it more difficult for women to access safe and affordable childbirth options. They also argue that the regulations are a thinly veiled attempt to ban birthing centers in Alabama.

The ACLU of Alabama has filed a lawsuit challenging the new regulations. The lawsuit alleges that the regulations violate the state’s constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The debate over the regulation of birthing centers in Alabama is part of a larger national debate about the role of midwives and the safety of childbirth outside of hospitals.

