All-time record high broken in Mobile on Saturday

Record heat in Mobile
Record heat in Mobile(Nicholas Herboso)
By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, the temperature at Mobile Regional Airport reached 106 degrees, breaking the daily record of 100 degrees set in 1938.

Additionally, the all-time record high temperature of 105 degrees, set in August 2000, was also broken.

Pensacola also reached 105 degrees today, breaking the daily record of 100 degrees set in 2011.

More extreme heat is expected on Sunday, with a forecast high of 103 degrees in Mobile. This would shatter the daily record of 97 degrees, which was set in 2000. After the heat this weekend, temperatures will finally return to levels that are closer to normal next week.

