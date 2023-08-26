Advertise With Us
Developing tropical system headed into Gulf of Mexico

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are currently tracking and organizing a tropical disturbance off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. Based on current satellite imagery, the system is becoming better organized, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or two. The exact path of this system is still somewhat uncertain, but recent modeling indicates that it may head towards the Big Bend region of Florida. If this scenario plays out, the FOX10 viewing area will likely be on the dry western side of the system.

It is still too early to predict the exact impacts, but we do know that the rip current risk will steadily increase at the beaches in the coming days. Prepare for rough surf beginning Tuesday and lasting through midweek.

Bottom line:

  • A tropical storm is likely to form in the eastern Gulf early next week.
  • Current models suggest that residents along the Florida Gulf Coast should closely monitor the progress of this system.
  • Shifts in the track are still possible, so stay tuned to the forecast.
  • Review your hurricane plan and supply kit.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS:

Franklin has become the second hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season. The storm is expected to track northward and remain away from the U.S. East Coast. Forecast models suggest that Franklin may become the first major hurricane of the season. The current NHC forecast indicates that Franklin will reach category 3 status on Monday.

