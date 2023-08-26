Advertise With Us
Hire One

Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex

A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were shot at an apartment complex of Ocala Road in Tallahassee Friday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment complex along the 1300 Block of Ocala Road around 11:30 Friday night, per a TPD Watch Commander.

All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, although the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

TPD said no one was in custody. The investigation is active.

WCTV crews spotted more than a dozen TPD vehicles at Acasa Ocala Apartments. Officers were working the scene as rain poured down around midnight.

Crime tape was stretched across several parking lots facing Ocala Road.

An overnight watch commander original told WCTV that five people were shot, they’ve since learned that the total number of people shot was four. This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard

Latest News

Dauphin Island preparing for tropical weather
Tropical disturbance heading toward the Gulf
Dauphin Island preparing for tropical weather
Dauphin Island preparing for tropical weather
Fire danger advisory issued for southwest Alabama
Fire danger advisory issued for southwest Alabama
Latest mugshot following his arrest following high speed chase down Airport Blvd.
Latest high profile arrest for Airport Blvd chase suspect