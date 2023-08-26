Heat advisory for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Extreme heat is expected this weekend, with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees. However, early next week, heat levels will drop as attention shifts to the tropics. An area of low pressure off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula will slowly develop and move north over the coming days. The exact track and intensity of this system is uncertain, but it serves as a reminder to review your hurricane plan.

EXTREME HEAT:

Heat records are likely to be broken today, with temperatures expected to climb to the 100-104 degree range across the area. Heat index values will also soar to around 111 degrees. Therefore, another heat advisory has been issued for the entire area. Today’s heat advisory goes until 8 p.m.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for coastal areas until 8 p.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 115 degrees. Higher humidity will make it feel much hotter outside and prevent your ability to sweat. Be sure to stay hydrated and find air conditioning if possible this weekend.

Another day of heat advisories is expected on Sunday, with the forecast high temperature for Mobile being 103 degrees.

RAIN CHANCES:

This weekend, there is a very small chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. These rain chances increase early next week as a front approaches from the north. Monday and Tuesday will feature a healthy chance for showers and storms.

Midweek, the forecast becomes uncertain due to the likely tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. For now, we are keeping a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, but more details will come later this weekend.

TROPICAL SYSTEM LIKELY IN GULF:

An area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula is being tracked this weekend. This disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is expected to slowly organize as it lingers in that area for the next couple of days. Then on Monday, the system will begin to feel a pull to the north thanks to the decaying heat ridge. There are many factors going into the path and intensity of the system in the coming days. The center of circulation of this system does not yet exist, making the forecast more uncertain. As the system gets better organized, we will have a better idea of where it will go. Stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest as this system develops.

CURRENT MODELING:

Current forecast models take this system northward on Monday and have it impacting the Gulf Coast midweek. Current models suggest that Florida is a main target, but there is still some uncertainty. Some runs of the GFS forecast model have taken a more northerly track into the Florida Panhandle, while the European model has been indicating a landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida. At this time, the models do not have a defined center to latch on to. Until then, the models will be more inconsistent. For now, current models suggest that all residents along the eastern Gulf Coast should review their hurricane plan and be ready to take action once the forecast becomes more certain.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.