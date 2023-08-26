Latest high profile arrest for Airport Blvd chase suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New information on that wild high speed chase that ended in a crash on Airport Boulevard Thursday night.

The suspect identified as 21-year-old Tymetrick James has a bond hearing set for Monday -- but if the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has it their way -- he’ll remain jailed. They’ve already filed a motion to revoke his bond.

The chase approached speeds of 100 miles per hour ended in front of Hooters with James crashing out - flipping his car several times before taking out a light pole.

According to Mobile Police the chase started near Grelot and University. They says James was being stopped on suspected drug charges but refused to pull over -- instead kept going eastbound on Airport.

Police say he would crash into two cars as he tried to weave in between them near Azalea and Downtowner Boulevard. We’re told both of the innocent drivers were uninjured.

Cloud 9 employee Logan Bowers heard the initial crash.

“It was close to closing and I was picking up some cardboard boxes and taking them to the back -- turned around and then I heard a massive crash. I actually thought someone had hit the side of the building it was such a shake,” recalled Bowers. “Then I turned around -- and I immediately saw two or three police officers come into view. But given how immediate the cops showed up -- I was like oh -- this must be a chase or something.”

James would keep heading east down Airport -- but wouldn’t get far before losing control and flipping his car.

It’s hard to believe looking at the crash -- that anyone could walk away much less run -- but that’s what police say James did. However, he wouldn’t get far before being taken into custody in the parking lot behind Hooters.

James was booked into Metro Jail four hours later around 1 a.m. Friday after being treated at the hospital for facial injuries following the crash.

James is very familiar with Metro Jail. Since 2020 -- he’s been arrested 8 times -- 5 of those he was charged with attempting to elude police.

And if his name sounds familiar -- Tymetrick James has been at the center of two other high profile cases. Who could forget the shooting at a vigil at Cottage Hill and Azalea Road in March 2020. James among 4 people arrested in the case -- he was charged with attempt to elude.

Then six months later -- James would find himself back behind bars -- one of two men accused of shooting at a Mobile Police car on Flicker Drive. He faced a number of charges there including attempted murder.

MPD says James was found to have marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.

