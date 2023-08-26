Tropical disturbance heading toward the Gulf

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of people keeping a close watch on some tropical trouble headed for the Gulf.

For locals, they know the drill on how to stay prepared.

“If you don’t have a generator, you need to go home,” said long-time Dauphin Island resident Glenn Nelson.

He said oak trees are the best protection for his house.

“We’re surrounded by these big oak trees,” he said. “I figure if we get 100 mile an hour wind, we only get 50 or 60.”

A tropical system is likely to form in the coming days.

In the meantime, people hope it steers clear.

“I hope we don’t get any hurricanes,” he said.

