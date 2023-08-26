Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tropical disturbance heading toward the Gulf

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of people keeping a close watch on some tropical trouble headed for the Gulf.

For locals, they know the drill on how to stay prepared.

“If you don’t have a generator, you need to go home,” said long-time Dauphin Island resident Glenn Nelson.

He said oak trees are the best protection for his house.

“We’re surrounded by these big oak trees,” he said. “I figure if we get 100 mile an hour wind, we only get 50 or 60.”

A tropical system is likely to form in the coming days.

In the meantime, people hope it steers clear.

“I hope we don’t get any hurricanes,” he said.

To stay weather aware on this tropical disturbance, download the FOX10 weather app.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's Office seeks James Baker following deadly chase.
UPDATE: Mobile prosecutors seek to revoke bond for James Baker
Mobile County jury convicts Alexis Young of capital murder
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder of ex-boyfriend
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Dauphin Island preparing for tropical weather
Dauphin Island preparing for tropical weather
Fire danger advisory issued for southwest Alabama
Fire danger advisory issued for southwest Alabama
Latest mugshot following his arrest following high speed chase down Airport Blvd.
Latest high profile arrest for Airport Blvd chase suspect
Suspect involved in high-speed chase arrested on multiple charges
Suspect involved in high-speed chase arrested on multiple charges