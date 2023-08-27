Advertise With Us
65-year-old man accused in fatal shooting in Atmore

Wendell Farrell White
Wendell Farrell White(Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Escambia County arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead Saturday.

The suspect, Wendell Farrell White of Atmore, faces one count of murder, according to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson.

The Escambia County sheriff’s deputies, Poarch Tribal Police and the Atmore Police Department responded to a mobile home park at 7400 Jack Springs Road in reference to shots fired on Saturday. On arrival, authorities found the victim inside a mobile home dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Jackson.

Authorities identified the victim as Deangelo Bailey, a resident of the mobile home park.

In a release, Jackson said that during the investigation, White, whose address was listed as 7400 Jack Springs Road, was developed as the suspected shooter and was later taken into custody. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation and other details will be released as they become available, he said.

White, whose address is being held in the Escambia County Detention Center without bond pending a Monday court appearance.

