Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say car thefts are spiking for KIA and Hyundai owners. This is because of manufacturing defects that make certain models easier to start and in turn steal.

This has been a huge issue in Milwaukee, New Orleans and several other large cities. However now the targeted thefts are happening in Alabama.

Birmingham Police Officer, Truman Fitzgerald said that there are 19 active stolen vehicle cases in Birmingham.

Six of those are Hyundais or KIAs. Birmingham Police are now offering anti theft devices, such as steering wheel locks, in an effort to stop these targeted thefts.

“The danger with the stolen vehicles that we have seen in our city is that these vehicles are stolen often times in furtherance to commit other crimes, even such as homicides,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

The anti theft devices are available at every Birmingham police precinct. All you have to do is bring your car registration and you’ll be handed one of them for free.

As for KIA and Hyundai, they agreed to a two hundred million dollar settlement with customers back in May of this year.

