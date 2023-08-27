Charlie McNichol, Mobile County 911 director, arrested for DUI in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that Charlie McNichol has been arrested and charged with DUI

According to Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies McNichol was discovered behind the wheel of his Mobile County issued vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station near the corner of County Road 32 and Highway 59 near Summerdale. Deputies administered a field sobriety test and McNichol was found to be under the influence.

Deputies arrested McNichol and charged him with DUI. He was booked in the Foley city jail.

