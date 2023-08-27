‘In the Company of my Sisters’ bench unveiling at Africatown Heritage House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big dedication took place Saturday morning at the newly opened Africatown Heritage House.

FOX 10′s Lenise Ligon served as emcee as the Society of Clotilda unveiled an art piece and bench entitled “In the Company of my Sisters,” a lasting tribute and monument to honor the women who survived the Clotilda, the last known slave ship.

A true community collaboration, those who attended were even able to put their hands in clay and put their work into the bench. The inspiration behind the design was also community based.

